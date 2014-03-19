class="page-template-default page page-id-267999 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

2017 High School Playoffs

KNEB is your home for High School Sports!

LISTEN to Live Coverage of the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Hemingford Bobcats through the 2017 NSAA State Foobtall Playoffs

UPCOMING BROADCASTS

  • Thursday, October 26th: Overton at Hemingford (Class D1 First Round)
    • Pregame: 2:45pm
    • Kickoff at 3:00pm
    • LISTEN: 94.1 The Brand and by clicking here
  • Friday, October 27th: Blair at Scottsbluff (Class B First Round)
    • Pregame: 5:45pm
    • Kickoff: 6:00pm
    • LISTEN: 94.1 The Brand and by clicking here
    • WATCH:
      • KNEB.tv (Online here)
      • Allo Communications Channel 15/315
      • Mobius Communications Channel 1500

SPONSORS

All Hemingford High School Games are presented by Mobius Communications! 

Other sponsors include:

  • Dave’s Pharmacy
  • Farmers COOP
  • Farmers State Bank
  • Haas Farms
  • Haun Nelson
  • Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union
  • Hometown Heroes
  • Logoz
  • Pat’s Creative
  • Platte Valley Companies
  • PREMA
  • Regional West
  • Sorensen Irrigation

Scottsbluff High School games are brought to you by:

  • ALLO Communications
  • Arby’s
  • B&C Steel
  • Century Lumber – Scottsbluff
  • Federal Crop Agency
  • First State Bank
  • Haun Nelson Real Estate
  • JG Elliott
  • Logoz
  • Panhandle Coop
  • Platte Valley Bank
  • Regional West
  • Runza
  • Webb Eyecare
  • WNCC
  • WTT