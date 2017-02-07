Hoops For Hero (Home)

Western States Bank has named Matt Elvehjem as Scottsbluff President at their 1st Avenue location and Doug Couse as Commercial Loan Officer at their Gering location. Mr. El...
(WASHINGTON) -- The Army Corps of Engineers told Congress it intends to grant an easement to allow for the completion of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), accor...
(ROME) -- Unhappy conservative Catholics in Rome could be trolling Pope Francis -- analogue style. Police in Rome are trying to get to the bottom of who pasted posters through...
A new college program aimed at dairy production in Nebraska will be outlined Feb. 21 at the Nebraska State Dairy Association convention in Columbus The dairy production cur...
Josie Perez holds season and career scoring records at Gordon-Rushville and next year Perez will bringing her scoring to Western Nebraska Community College after signing Frida...
(BOSTON) -- After 10 seasons together, the Boston Bruins have parted ways with head coach Claude Julien.The team announced on Tuesday it had relieved Julien, 56, of his duties...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Trump claims the media have failed to cover terror attacks against the West, but the U.S. government's own private warnings to federal, state and loc...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Octavia Spencer is ready to take on a new role in Hollywood: producer. The Academy-Award winning actress revealed her aspirations during an intervie...
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday as oil prices slumped.The Dow gained 37.87 (+0.19 percent) to finish at 20,090.29.The Nasdaq jumped 10.66 (+0.19 perce...
(SEATTLE) -- An ongoing outbreak of the mumps virus has continued to grow in Washington state, with at least 367 people either diagnosed or suspected of having the mumps, acco...
It looks like Sam Hunt may have the biggest hit of his career so far with “Body Like a Back Road.” In its first week of release, the song shot to #1 on t...
^Monday's Scores< ^By The Associated Press= ^BOYS BASKETBALL= Amherst 62, Shelton 27 Boyd County 48, Burke/South Central, S.D. 24 Clearwater/Orchard 54, Elkhorn Valley...
PROGRAM ALERT
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC