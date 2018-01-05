Bluffs Bridal Show (Home)

Today on KNEB.tv News: The Historic Midwest Theater can now take its performances to new heights, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation to upgrade ...
(NEW YORK) -- A major cold blast is moving in behind the "bomb cyclone" snowstorm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel.The brutal free...
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley offered fierce criticism of Iran at the Security Council Friday afternoon, blasting the regime for ignoring its...
BRADENTON, Fla. — The first thing I notice about the house on Manatee Avenue, aside from Muffin, the fluffy yellow Labrador mix that comes down to the curb to greet me, are ...
It's the first full weekend of basketball of 2018. Below you'll find coverage details for KNEB's six games over the next two days as well as the schedule for the rest of th...
(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- ESPN NFL Analyst Jon Gruden will leave his microphone behind and head back to the sidelines to coach the Oakland Raiders, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.Gru...
(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration is preparing to ask Congress for $18 billion to build President Donald Trump's envisioned "big, beautiful wall" along the U.S.-Mexico ...
(NEW YORK) -- DeWanda Wise, the star of Spike Lee's Netflix series She's Gotta Have It, just jumped into the big leagues. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wise will co-sta...
(BOSTON) -- Authorities are investigating an incident where a United Airlines flight failed to stop and hold short of an active runway and almost crossed into the path of a la...
(SEATTLE) -- Washington state will allow residents to change the sex on their birth certificates to a nonbinary option called “X.”“Social norms are changing,...
In the past, hit singer/songwriter Rhett Akins has said he’s most proud of son Thomas Rhett because of what a good guy he is. Now it’s official...
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE= Thursday scores Final Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 0 Final SO Toronto 3 San Jose 2 Final Philadelphia 6 N-Y Islanders 4 Final SO Montreal 2 Tampa Bay...
BREAKING NEWS
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC