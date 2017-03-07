Dale’s Tire (Home)

Chadron City Manager Wayne Anderson says he's retiring with his last day to be next Monday. Anderson made the announcement at last night's city council meeting, saying he'd br...
(NEW YORK) -- The Midwest was slammed with 29 reported tornadoes Monday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, leaving behind a trail of damaged h...
(PARIS) -- Poachers killed a rhino and cut off his horn after breaking into a zoo in the Thoiry commune near Paris, France, BBC News reports. It is believed to be the first ti...
AKSARBEN Foundation is currently accepting applications for the annual Nebraska Pioneer and Heritage Farm Awards. Sponsored by AKSARBEN Foundation and Nebraska Farm Bureau, ...
LINCOLN – After playing its first nine games of the season on the road, the Nebraska baseball team (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) is set to host its 2017 home opener on Tuesday afternoo...
(ALAMEDA, Calif.) – Bank America has agreed to finance a stadium in Las Vegas for the Oakland Raiders franchise according to an ESPN report. The team informed the NFL's ...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Trump surprised a group of tourists visiting the White House Tuesday morning on one of the first public tours of the presidential mansion since Trump...
(LOS ANGELES) -- On Monday’s new episode of The Bachelor on ABC, Nick Viall narrowed his options to two, following fantasy suite outings in Finland.After her night with ...
(NEW YORK) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. announced Monday that it plans to spend $20 billion over 10 years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, resulting in the creation of 45,000 jobs -...
(NEW YORK) -- Scientists have suspected for a few years that getting too little deep sleep can keep the brain from clearing out proteins linked to dementia. And now, new resea...
With not one -- but two -- little ones on the way, Thomas Rhett is already making some changes to his road life, as he heads out on his fast-selling Home Team Tour. ...
INTERLEAGUE= Final Minnesota 2 St. Louis 1, 10 Innings Final Pittsburgh 13 N-Y Yankees 1 Final San Diego 6 Chi White Sox 5 Final San Francisco 3 Cleveland 2 Final Arizo...
