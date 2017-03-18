Engvall ONSALE (Home)

Supporters of a bill that would more than triple Nebraska's tax on cigarettes say it would discourage teenagers from smoking. Doctors and other medical professionals urged...
(WASHINGTON) – A person was detained Saturday after hopping over a bike-rack barrier along the north fence of the White House, sources familiar with the incident told AB...
(PARIS) -- Under heavy security, Prince William and Princess Kate started the second day of their Paris visit with the French capital on edge after an early-morning ...
Because of the support that the Cattlemen receive from their donors and excellent annual meeting participation, the Cattlemen were able to award four $750.00 scholarships this...
The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team dropped a pair of games Friday in Lubbock, Texas. The Cougars opened the day by dropping a 9-inning 6-0 contest to Centra...
(MIAMI) – After an investigation lasting almost six months, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has determined that Jose Fernandez, former Miami Marlin...
(SCRANTON, Pa.) -- Hillary Clinton said Friday she's "ready to come out of the woods" and help Americans find common ground. Clinton's gradual return to the public spotli...
Conviction star Merrin Dungey is teaming up with Romany Malco and Adhir Kalyan for the new CBS comedy, Brothered Up.According to Deadline, Dungey has parted ways with the Sund...
(NEW YORK) – Authorities have suspended 33 government officials amid allegations that some of the country's largest meat processing companies have sold rotten beef and p...
(NEW YORK) -- A young boy who was paralyzed by a car accident is 'dancing' again. Bruce Mansy, 7, of Fresno, California, was paralyzed from the waist down by a spinal cor...
We knew Nashies would need some time to recover after the unexpected death of Rayna Jaymes, and it looks like CMT is giving Nashville fans 10 weeks to work through t...
Boys Friday (03/17/2017) Columbus Scotus 1, Crete 0 Lexington 4, Omaha Westside 2 Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln Southwest 1 Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln Northeast 2 (OT)...
