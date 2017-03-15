Engvall Presale (HOME-LEADER)

One of the top comedians in the country will be performing in Gering this summer. KNEB Radio announced Wednesday morning that Bill Engvall will be headlining an evening of ...
(WASHINGTON) -- Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has delayed regulations that were made in response to a 2013 explosion that occurred at a fertilizer storage...
(DAMASCUS, Syria) -- A bomb blast ripped through the main judicial building in Syria's capital city Wednesday, killing dozens, according to various media reports.Syria's state...
A Kansas State University study has found the marbling texture of steak makes no difference to consumers in appearance and taste of the food. The marbling texture of meat i...
PHOENIX – The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team saw South Mountain Community College score late in registering a 14-3 win over the Cougars in the first game o...
(DAYTON, OH) -- March Madness began Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio with two of the First Four match ups. The first game featured two 16 seeds, Southland Conference champion New...
(NEW YORK) -- The journalist who obtained the purported first two pages of President Trump’s 2005 tax returns and made them public said Wednesday morning that Trump...
(NEW YORK) -- Forty years ago today, we met Jack, Janet and Chrissy, as the classic sitcom Three's Company debuted on ABC. The show, which aired from 197...
(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday will announce charges against four people with suspected ties to the Russian government in connection to hacking atta...
(NEW YORK) -- While smoke detectors are credited with saving thousands of lives each year, some researchers suggest that you cannot always rely on their alarm sounds to wake u...
Forty-two years ago this week, this weepy tune from Freddy Fender topped Billboard's country chart. Can you name the hit from 1975? ANSWER: "Before the Ne...
Tuesday INTERLEAGUE= Final N-Y Mets 2 Houston 1 Final Detroit 7 Miami 1 Final San Francisco 6 Cleveland 5 Final Colorado 4 Oakland 3 Final Arizona 12 Texas 0 ___= ...
