Google Adsense (Home-R)

Nebraska lawmakers who want to preserve the state's small towns are considering a new approach- paying people to move there. Senators are looking into relocation incentives...
(PAYSON, Ariz.) -- A search-and-rescue operation will resume Monday morning after nine people from a single family, including several children, died and others went missing in...
(WARSAW, Poland) -- Prince William and Duchess Kate were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the family began their five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany Mon...
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- You couldn't see them, but there may have been some unwelcome passengers in the bags of soybean seed you planted this spring. A recent study from Kans...
The Westco Zephyrs had their season come to a close on Sunday afternoon at Cleveland Field on day three of the Class A Area Seven Tournament, falling to Kearney Runza 10-1. ...
(DALLAS) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly in trouble again.A source tells ESPN the 21-year-old was involved in a disturbance at a bar in Dallas lat...
(NEW YORK) -- Americans are highly disapproving of President Donald Trump in personal terms, with his tweeting habit a major irritant: Seventy percent say he’s acted in ...
(LOS ANGELES) -- D-23, the official the official Disney fan expo wrapped up in Anaheim, California over the weekend, and offered a trove of information on the studio’s h...
(NEW YORK) -- Net neutrality rules put in place under the Obama administration are at risk of being overturned.Monday marked the last day the Federal Communications Commission...
(PHOENIX) -- The U.S. Senate will delay its consideration of health care legislation while Sen. John McCain recuperates from surgery, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced...
Lots of things are changing in newcomer Dylan Scott’s world these days. Later this year, he’ll become a father for the first time, but even before that, he&rs...
INTERLEAGUE= Final Chi Cubs 8 Baltimore 0 AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final N-Y Yankees 3 Boston 0 Final Detroit 6 Toronto 5, 11 Innings Final Seattle 7 Chi White Sox 6, 10 ...
