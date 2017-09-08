Ideal Linen (Home)

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument staffers have estimated they had 15,000 visitors on eclipse day. That was the number provided today by Scotts Bluff National Monument Super...
(MIAMI) -- South Florida is bracing for a major storm surge and powerful winds even as Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 4 storm as it races toward the U.S. mainland."Obvi...
(MEXICO CITY) -- At least 32 people were killed as a magnitude-8.1 earthquake rocked Mexico late Thursday night, leveling buildings in southern Mexico; triggering tsunami warn...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) this week introduced the bipartisan Farm to School Act to enhance the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School Grant p...
Here's a rundown of the high school gridiron action for tonight. Hastings at Gering...KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, KNEB.tv, and kneb.com starting at 6:15, kickoff at 7 p.m. Af...
(NEW YORK) -- Football star Ryan Jensen said a sleep apnea diagnosis "saved my career," after he could not understand why he was losing his strength and never feeling rested e...
(WASHINGTON) -- The House passed a sweeping package on Friday that authorizes billions of dollars for hurricane recovery efforts, raises the debt limit and funds the governmen...
(NEW YORK) -- It, the new film adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel about a clown -- or something that appears as a clown -- who terrorizes seven children in a small M...
(NEW YORK) -- Some of the hottest items for sale today are limited edition or rare sneakers -- footwear that inspire a cult-like following and can fetch prices running into th...
(NEW YORK) -- Consuming a plant-based Mediterranean-style diet and drinking alkaline water may be just as effective at controlling reflux symptoms as conventional medication, ...
Thirty-six years ago on September 9, 1981, Country-Music-Hall-of-Famers Alabama recorded the title track for their quintuple-platinum third album. Can you name the s...
Thursday Scores ___= AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final N-Y Yankees 9 Baltimore 1 Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 2 Final Minnesota ...
