Knights of Ak Sar Ban (Leader Rotator)

Downtown Gering businesses will be getting a nice face-lift thanks to a Community Development Block Grant. The CDBG is an incentive for small businesses to invest or reinve...
(NEW YORK) -- Hurricane Maria slammed into the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category 5 storm with "merciless" 160 mph winds Monday night, and the storm, deemed "potential...
(NEW YORK) -- Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of Myanmar and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said Tuesday that those who violate human rights in the country will be punish...
OMAHA (DTN) -- As opposition builds against a proposed Tyson Foods chicken processing plant near Tonganoxie, Kansas, the Leavenworth County Board of Commissioners voted Monday...
CHADRON, Neb. -- September 18, 2017 -- The ceremonial groundbreaking for the football stadium portion of Chadron State College's proposed Sports Complex will take place this ...
(NEW YORK) -- The North Korean ambassador to the United Nations walked out of the General Assembly hall before President Donald Trump addressed the group Tuesday morning.Trump...
(LONDON) -- Kingsman: The Golden Circle -- the sequel to 2015's Kingsman: The Secret Service -- premiered in London on Monday. Taron Egerton, who plays British secret agent Eg...
(NEW YORK) -- Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is “encouraged” by President Donald Trump’s discussions with Democrats to protect the status of “Dreamers,&rdq...
(SAN FRANCISCO) -- A California woman responded to an attempted mugging on a train by "faking a medical problem to attract attention from her fellow riders," according to the ...
Miranda Lambert's 2005 debut album took its title from a fuel used in both households and jet planes. Can you name it? ANSWER: Kerosene. Copyright © 2017, ABC ...
Tuesday AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final N-Y Yankees 2 Minnesota 1 Final Boston 10 Baltimore 8, 11 Innings Final Oakland 8 Detroit 3 ___= NATIONAL LEAGUE= Final Philade...
