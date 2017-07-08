Oregon Trail Days (VIP)

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. <July 6, 2017> -- Theatre West Summer Repertory invites the community to the upcoming musical production of "The Secret Garden."
This production fo...
(FRANKLIN, Tenn.) -- A video captured on a GoPro camera shows the moment when a car clips into a cyclist in a hit and run accident that took place along the Natchez Trace Park...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Trump seemed to change his tune on the "Cyber Security unit" he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin this evening, saying just because the...
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle District has announced a new Associate Research and Extension Director Intern, AREDI, Dr. Jeff Bradshaw. He is transitioning into ...
Former Nebraska Assistant Coach Bob Elliott passed away this weekend in Iowa due to complications from cancer he was 64. Elliott was hired as defensive analyst and safeties c...
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the latest scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUEN.Y. Yankees 5, Milwaukee 3L.A. Dodgers 5, Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 5, Colorado 4AMERICAN LEAGUEToronto...
(NEW YORK) -- Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin in the days after his father clinched the Republican presidential nomination, where he was of...
(WESTEROS) -- After an endless wait, the seventh season of Game of Thrones will premiere in just over a week's time, and HBO has revealed the titles and descriptions for the ...
(FREEMONT, Calif.) -- Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has unveiled a glimpse of the electric automaker's much-anticipated Model 3.Musk tweeted photos of the first Model 3 to roll o...
(LONDON) -- The day before their case is due to be heard at the High Court in London, the parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard said on Sunday that their infant son "des...
Shania Twain is using her first new album in 15 years to raise some serious money for her foundation that helps underprivileged children.
If you’ve got $100,000 to ...
Friday's scores
INTERLEAGUE=
Final Milwaukee 9 N-Y Yankees 4
Final Colorado 12 Chi White Sox 4
Final L.A. Dodgers 4 Kansas City 1
___=
AMERICAN LEAGUE=...
BREAKING NEWS
WEATHER ALERT
View Calendar
WeatherThreat.com Closings
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC