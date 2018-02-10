OTD Concert Tease

The seventh annual Panhandle Polar Plunge is set for later this month to raise money for Special Olympics Nebraska. The fundraising event at Riverside Park in Scottsbluff i...
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Two Ohio police officers were shot and killed Saturday as they were responding to a 911 hang-up call.Joe Morbitzer, the chief of the Westerville Division o...
(SEOUL, South Korea) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to meet with him in the North for a summit, Moon's spokesman said Saturd...
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley this week attempted to move forward the nomination of Bill Northey to a top Department of Agriculture post, but was again blocked by Texas Senator ...
Lincoln - James Palmer Jr. scored a game-high 15 points, while Isaiah Roby recorded his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds as Nebraska cruise...
(CHARLOTTE, Mich.) -- The U.S. Olympic gymnastics doctor, whose epic sexual abuse trial ended with nearly 200 girls and women facing him down in a Michigan courtroom, has been...
(NEW YORK) -- In a week when two White House staff members resigned amid domestic abuse allegations, President Donald Trump lamented in a tweet Saturday that lives are b...
Marvel's highly-anticipated Black Panther movie comes out in more week, but you can listen to the film's soundtrack now. Black Panther The Album is availa...
(NEW YORK) -- Chocolate is the top gift for Valentine's Day with Americans spending $1.8 billion on candy for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.But ther...
(NEW YORK) -- One bride who wanted to remember her late father found a way to incorporate him during her big day.Kait Olidis dried flowers from her father Jim's funeral and th...
You should soon start seeing Jon Pardi’s picture on more than three million cans of Dr. Pepper. It’s all part of a promotion to send two fans on a VIP trip to...
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION= Friday's scores Final L.A. Clippers 108 Detroit 95 Final Philadelphia 100 New Orleans 82 Final Cleveland 123 Atlanta 107 Final Indian...
