OTD Music Fest ONSALE

Monday afternoon, Governor Ricketts joined members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Rodeo Association on horseback to proclaim Rodeo Week in Nebraska ahead of the 5...
(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) -- The grief-stricken community of San Bernardino, California, gathered Tuesday night for an emotional vigil to remember an 8-year-old boy and h...
(WASHINGTON) -- Only a few days removed from their first meeting, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call Tuesday night "concerning the...
OMAHA (DTN) -- Average retail prices for most fertilizers were slightly higher the first week of April 2017, according to fertilizer retailers surveyed by DTN. It was the thi...
On Tuesday afternoon there were multiple tournaments taking place at Scenic Knolls Golf Course in Mitchell. After a brief delay due to cold temperatures in the morning play...
(MIAMI) -- A cat briefly interrupted a Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves baseball game Tuesday after it ran onto the field in Miami. The start of the sixth inning was delayed while...
(WASHINGTON) — President Trump is doubling down on the unsubstantiated wiretapping claims against his predecessor, as well as his unproven allegation that former Nationa...
(LOS ANGELES) -- On Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel showed the clip of a contestant on Wheel of Fortune trying t...
(NEW YORK) — Oscar Munoz, the CEO of Untied Airlines, Wednesday said he felt "shame" when he saw the viral video of a bloodied passenger dragged from one of his airline'...
By DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical ContributorGirls who got their first period before the age of 13 were 1.8 times more likely to suffer a stroke later in life th...
Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama scored their very first #1 in 1980, with this track from their My Home's in Alabama album. Can you name it? ANSWER:&nb...
Tuesday (04/11/2017) Bellevue West 6, Omaha Northwest 1 Columbus Scotus 3, Kearney Catholic 2 (OT) Gering 4, Newcastle, WY 0 Grand Island 2, Columbus 0 Lincoln North St...
