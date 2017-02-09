Platte Valley Bank 2 (News)

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer supported Education Secretary Betsy DeVos during her confirmation process, noting that DeVos had made commitments to Fischer in writing that she will ...
(JUPITER, Fla.) -- One baby boy got the ultimate “something borrowed.” Little Bennett Sexton’s baptism outfit was made from his mom’s wedding gown. (To...
(AL-BAB, Syria) -- Three Turkish soldiers were killed, and 11 others wounded by a Russian air strike in northern Syria, BBC News reports. The strike hit a building near the to...
Minnesota has launched an investigation to find the source of seed mixes contaminated with weed seeds after the aggressive, herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth weed was found ...
District Assignments District A-1: Dates: Feb 11, 2017 Site: Kearney High School Host School: Kearney Director: Mitchell Stine Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory ...
(BOSTON) -- At least four players from the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots have said they would decline an expected invitation to the White House to celebrate their vi...
(WASHINGTON) -- During Jeff Sessions' swearing in Thursday morning as United States Attorney General, President Donald Trump signed three executive actions including targeting...
(LOS ANGELES) -- American Idol aired its final episode less than a year ago, but plans are already in the works to bring it back. Sources tell Variety that NBC is currently in...
(NEW YORK) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Here are some of ...
(INDIANAPOLIS) -- A 16-year-old McDonald’s employee is being praised for going above and beyond to help a 7-year-old customer with autism.TaQualliyia Patterson, a high s...
More than forty artists turned out Wednesday night in Nashville for 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis, but no one's appearance could rival...
NHL Wednesday's Games Chicago 4, Minnesota 3, OT Thursday's Games(equals) N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p...
