Promo_Farm-Ranch 2017 Breakfast

Today on KNEB.tv News: Scotts Bluff County's most wanted felon is apprehended by authorities in Denver. Plus: Recap of Zachary Mueller conviction of 1st Degree Murder ...
(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A man wanted for allegedly killing a pregnant woman gunned down a veteran police sergeant in Orlando Monday morning as she tried to stop him from fleeing, o...
(MOSCOW) -- Russia's government responded for the first time Monday to a U.S. intelligence report last week on alleged Russian hacking, calling the claims "absolutely unfounde...
Congratulations to the Levrack team of Ryan and Austin Stauffer and Peter Miller of Seward and Windcall Manufacturing, led by Martin Bremmer of Venago, for participating in th...
Lincoln – University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles announced the addition of Isaac Copeland to the Husker basketball roster on Monday, commencing with the s...
(EVANSTON, IL) -- Northwestern Wildcat Jordan Hankins, a 19-year-old player on the women's basketball team, was found dead in her room on campus. Hankins averaged 3.6 points i...
(NEW YORK) -- Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named as a senior adviser to the president-elect and to assume an official role in the West Wing in com...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Actress and Pitch Perfect 2 director Elizabeth Banks has just launched a Pitch Perfect 3 contest in conjunction with her comedy...
(NEW YORK) -- Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt was arrested by the FBI on Saturday for his alleged role in the company’s suspected "scheme" to cheat emissions standar...
(NEW YORK) -- Influenza activity is on the rise across the U.S., with 10 states already reporting high levels of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Contro...
It turns out Jason Aldean is the subject of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s first big reveal of 2017. An exhibit featuring the ACM Entertaine...
Saturday's Scores< ^By The Associated Press= ^BOYS BASKETBALL= Adams Central 63, St. Paul 44 Alma 70, Axtell 26 Arapahoe 63, Loomis 47 Arlington 54, Archbishop Bergan...
