Scoreboard (Home)

Today on KNEB.tv News: A Morrill girl's candle making business is taking off, and this 11-year-old has no plans on slowing down Gering Senator John Stinner treading li...
(HOUSTON) -- The National Hurricane Center has issued an advisory instructing Texas residents along the Gulf of Mexico coast to "rush" their storm preparations as Hurricane Ha...
(EDMONTON, Canada) -- A bride and groom in Canada spent part of their wedding night in jail after they were arrested following a bar brawl, police said.On Sunday, police respo...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is moving swiftly to make big changes at Whole Foods, saying it plans to cut prices on bananas, eggs, salmon, beef and more as soon as it completes it...
Lincoln, Neb. -- The Nebraska football team practiced Thursday afternoon on the Ed and Joyanne Gass Field for a little over two hours in full pads and helmets. Head Coach...
(DETROIT) – Both benches cleared between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers on Thursday after Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera shoved Yankees catcher Austin Romi...
(WASHINGTON) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dodged questions Thursday afternoon on why President Donald Trump threatened a government shutdown over funding for h...
(LOS ANGELES) -- Bad news for Martin fans. Ahead of the sitcom's 25th anniversary on August 27, star Martin Lawrence is shutting down the possibility of a...
(CLEARFIELD, Utah) -- The idea started with founder Barry Mower in his garage in the 1970s, as he sought to create a high-quality basketball hoop for the masses.By 1986, Mower...
(NEW YORK) -- Alcohol can be a tricky topic. If you choose to drink it, what is an appropriate amount? Is red wine better than white? What if you drink liquor? Like with most ...
Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann are pals in real life, but this weekend, they’ll face off on TV. This Sunday night, Lee and Jerrod will see who can take home...
Wednesday INTERLEAGUE= Final Seattle 9 Atlanta 6 Final Houston 6 Washington 1 Final Kansas City 6 Colorado 4 ___= AMERICAN LEAGUE= Final Baltimore 8...
BREAKING NEWS
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC