Scoreboard

Weather permitting, construction continues on L-62A from the junction of US-26/L-62A (Moomaw’s Corner) to the junction of N-385/L-62A (Angora Hill), according to the Nebras...
(SEATTLE) -- Two sisters from Seattle, Washington, are turning their family science project into the opportunity of a lifetime: working with NASA during the historic total sol...
(BARCELONA, Spain) -- A tourist who witnessed the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday that left at least 13 dead and more than 50 injured, told ABC News he saw a drive...
A new monthly report shows drought conditions continue to burden the rural economy in parts of 10 Plains and Western states. The overall Rural Mainstreet Index for the reg...
Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team continued work in its third week of training camp on Thursday morning, working out inside Memorial Stadium for a little more t...
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the latest scores and winners:INTERLEAGUEL.A. Angels 3 Washington 2N-Y Yankees 5...
(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee offered up a stinging rebuke of President Trump Thursday afternoon by questioning Trump's stability and competence as a leader in ...
(NEW YORK) -- Believe him or don't, 50 Cent has gotten Starz's attention. After claiming the network blamed him for the recent leak of the remaining Power ...
(NEW YORK) -- A 17-year-old high school student from Uruguay who taught himself computer programming was awarded $10,000 from Google for discovering a security bug. Ezequiel P...
(NEW YORK) -- Researchers may now be able to detect Lyme disease in its earliest stages and differentiate it from other tick-borne ailments with similar symptoms, according to...
Lady Antebellum have a lot going on right now with their Heart Break album and You Look Good world tour. Well, their lives are about to get even more complicated: two m...
Wednesday INTERLEAGUE= Final L.A. Angels 3 Washington 2 Final N-Y Yankees 5 N-Y Mets 3 Final Boston 5 St. Louis 4 Final Houston 9 Arizona 5 Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Chi Wh...
