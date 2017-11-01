Scotts Bluff Country Club (Home)

A Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison in September for robbery is facing additional time behind bars after he was convicted Tuesday on three additional charges, two of them fe...
(NEW YORK) -- Two students and two school staff members are among the injured after a male suspect drove a rented Home Depot truck and plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on ...
(NEW YORK) -- Tuesday afternoon's deadly van attack in lower Manhattan is the latest in a growing number of vehicle-based terrorist attacks around the globe.For more than a ye...
The Kansas Corn Commission hosted a team of Chinese grain buyers recently in partnership with the US Grains Council's Asian office. The participants represented all of China's...
Lincoln, Neb. --- The Nebraska football team practiced in the Hawks Championship Center for approximately two hours on Tuesday evening in full pads and helmets.
Defensive C...
(NEW YORK) -- Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to take part in the New York City Marathon for a fifth time on Sunday, November 5.Running has been transformative for Blais. ...
(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump's former political strategist advised him in a phone call on Monday to be more aggressive about slowing down special counsel Robert Muel...
(LOS ANGELES) -- With the letter “T,” Vanna White made her first appearance on the game show, Wheel of Fortune on December 13, 1982.
Now 35 years and 6,500 gowns l...
(NEW YORK) -- The high price tag of Apple's iPhone X didn't stop people from pre-ordering it. But repairing the $999 phone's screen could set some users back $279.IPhone users...
(NEW YORK) -- A new study associates the long-term use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in over-the-counter pain relievers like Tylenol, during pregnancy with the risk ...
If you happen to be in Maui on December 1, you’re invited to hang out with Jon Pardi.
The ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year will headline this year’s Nas...
Monday's Scores<
^By The Associated Press=
^VOLLEYBALL=
^Class B-6=
York def. Columbus, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
^Semifinals=
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-1...
BREAKING NEWS
PROGRAM ALERT
View Calendar
WeatherThreat.com Closings
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC