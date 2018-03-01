Skywest (Home)

The Scottsbluff/Gering Seacats Head Swimming Coach Mike Hayhurst will be retiring from coaching at the end of the 2017-18 school year. Hayhurst has coached for 41 years with 1...
(NEW YORK) -- Residents from the Carolinas to Maine are in the line of fire from the developing nor’easter that's set to tear through the East Coast, bringing flooding r...
(WASHINGTON) -- The Pentagon said Thursday the U.S. was "not surprised" by the new nuclear missile systems disclosed Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and said &ldq...
Here are 2 reports with National Pork Board President, Terry O'Neel from Friend Nebraska. In this first one, Terry recaps year 2017 and priorities for the National Pork Boar...
For the third straight season the Mitchell Lady Tigers have advanced to the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln. Mitchell, the top seed in Class C-1, will open up ...
(PITTSBURGH) -- College basketball player Mike Lewis II has orchestrated several comebacks for the Duquesne Dukes this season, but it was a 30-second video on his Twitter acco...
(WASHINGTON) -- Two weeks after a Florida school shooting that shook the nation and left 17 dead, Sen. Marco Rubio billed a Thursday floor speech as the moment he was going to...
(HOLLYWOOD) --- Right now, the winners of the 90th Annual Academy Awards are unknown -- they'll be announced this Sunday night on ABC. But if there were Oscars handed ...
(NEW YORK) -- Women with equal education, the same college major and the same occupation as men earn only 92 cents for every dollar earned by men, according to a new report.A ...
(NEW YORK) -- The two best friends behind the viral "Lemons for Leukemia Challenge" are attempting to set a world record today for the most donors added to the national bone m...
Kenny Chesney won’t start his Trip Around the Sun Tour until April 21 in Tampa, Florida, but the superstar has decided to kick things off a little early in Sin City...
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Wednesday's scores Final OT Buffalo 2 Tampa Bay 1 Final Montreal 3 N-Y Islanders 1 Final St. Louis 2 Detroit 1 Final Colorado 5 Calgary 2 Fina...
Quick Links
Stations
All information Copyright © Nebraska Rural Radio Association | All Rights Reserved
Developed by Hollman Media, LLC