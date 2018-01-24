2 brothers in farm parody videos won’t be single much longer

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) — Ladies, two of the famed Peterson brothers have officially been taken off the market.

Greg is getting married in March; Kendal is tying the knot in May.

That leaves just 24-year-old Nathan.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Saline County brothers became internet sensations in 2012 when they uploaded a parody of the song, “I’m Sexy and I Know It.” They called their version “I’m Farming and I Grow It.”

When Greg Peterson, went home from college to his family’s fourth-generation farm near Assaria, he talked his brothers, Nathan, then 18, and Kendal, then 15, into singing and filming a video of the three of them together, rapping their farming mission. Their sister, Laura, helped shoot some of the video as the brothers bucked hay, fed cattle, drove combines and tractors, then walked off into the wheat stubble at sunset.

They have switched the words of other songs as well: “Gangnam Style” to “Farmer Style;” Katie Perry’s “Roar” to “Chore;” and “Sail” to “Bale.”

The YouTube parodies made the Peterson brothers famous. At first, the siblings thought they would do well if they could get 100,000 views. The parodies have brought them millions of views, taken them around the world on tours and speaking engagements and landed them appearances on “Good Morning America,” CNN, Yahoo and the “Today” show.

The parodies created a full-time speaking tour and social media business for Greg, now 27. Nathan works full-time on the farm after graduating from Kansas State University. Kendal is finishing his senior year at K-State this semester.

Greg Peterson had known about BrookeAnna Galloway since childhood. They both attend the Lindsborg Evangelical Covenant Church, and two years ago they both attended a Bible study the church sponsored atop Coronado Heights.

“The first thing that drew me toward her was her faith and later, that summer, as we were doing music together and that was another huge thing,” Greg Peterson said. “We both share faith and music as passions. She didn’t envision falling in love with a farmer from when she grew up, but she is excited we will live there and get to travel around the world together. We will make music together and even see ourselves making an album together.”

BrookeAnna Galloway said she didn’t exactly set out to nab a Peterson Farm brother.

“Greg took a step of faith and pursued me after getting to know me in the Bible study we were in together,” she said. “We don’t believe either of us did something special to find each other. We were both just trying to follow God’s plan for our lives. And we are just really thankful to have found each other.”

The couple got engaged Aug. 5, 2017. They purchased a farm with some acreage next door to Coronado Heights near Lindsborg.

That’s where they will have their wedding reception, Greg Peterson says, and they plan on offering future events and receptions there, as well.

“I really liked the location and it is obviously close to the farm we already have,” Greg Peterson said. “It fits into the farming operation.”

Relatives have owned the land for six generations.

Kendal and Caelan Joelle Blair were engaged Oct. 20 and plan to marry May 5 in her hometown of Wathena. The couple will live on the original Peterson farmstead in the house where the brothers’ grandmother lived all her life.

The two met in August 2015 and were leaders in the Christian Challenge organization. They saw each other several times a week and Blair began dropping off pies at Kendal’s house (in Manhattan). It is closest to the family’s cattle operation.

“We just kept doing things together and she would drop a pie off, talk awhile and come back later to get the plate,” Kendal said. “We eventually just went on a couple of dates and got to know each other a little more.”

He said his family is excited about “the energy she will bring to the family and the farm.”

Blair said she did not set out to marry a Peterson brother, either.

“I thought he was funny and passionate about things and was willing to stand up for things he believed in and be a voice in the industry,” Blair said. “He was just fun to be with.”