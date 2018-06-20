$20,000 Agricultural Safety Grants Offered by National Children’s Center

Proposals are now being accepted by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety for grants up to $20,000 to support small-scale projects and pilot studies that address prevention of childhood agricultural disease and injury. Application deadline is August 20, 2018.

Highest priority will be given to projects that:

Utilize the www.AgInjuryNews.org website;

Incorporate the Agricultural Youth Work Guidelines (www.CultivateSafety.org/family-farms), and/or;

Focus on special populations (e.g., workers’ children, Anabaptists, African Americans, Native Americans).

Since 2002, 56 projects have been funded. For information on eligibility, how to improve your chances of being funded, submitting a proposal and frequently asked questions, go to www.marshfieldresearch.org/nccrahs/mini-grants. Or contact Marsha Salzwedel, salzwedel.marsha@marshfieldresearch.org; 715-389-5226 or 1-800-662-6900 option 8.