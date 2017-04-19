class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229841 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

2017 NEBRASKA POTATO STOCKS

BY NASS | April 19, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
2017 NEBRASKA POTATO STOCKS

LINCOLN, Neb–Nebraska growers, dealers, and processors held 1.40 million hundredweight (cwt) of potatoes in storage on April 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Current stocks represent 19 percent of the 2016 production. Total stocks are defined as all potatoes on hand, regardless of use, including those that will be lost through future shrinkage and dumping.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/PotaStoc/2010s/2017/PotaStoc-04-18-2017.pdf

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments