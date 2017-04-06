2017 Southern Wildfire Fundraiser Auction Announced

(WASHINGTON) – Frontier Production Sales, LLC., in coordination with the Midland Angus Bull Sale and the American Farm Bureau Federation, will host a Wildfire Fundraiser Auction for producers affected by the devastating wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado. The auction will be held Thursday, April 6th at the Angus Banquet in Columbus, Montana.

The 2017 Southern Wildfire Fundraiser will offer virtual bidding on all items up to the time of the live auction, held Thursday April 6th, at 6:00 PM MDT. At the conclusion of the Live Auction, the remaining items will be closed out live based off of the highest silent auction bid. All proceeds from all items will be given to one of the four state farm bureau agencies. Please make a note of which state you want to donate to when paying.

To participate, click HERE to get approved as an absentee bidder.

Auction items include:

10 Straws from Musgrave Avaitor, donated by Idland Cattle Co.

$3,000 Frontier Productions Production Sale Package

Full Page, Full Color Ad in Best of the West, a bimonthly newsletter showcasing livestock, agribusiness and agriculture throughout the West.

2 VIP Tickets for RFD-TV Presents Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy

Dewalt Power Tools Gift Set, provided by Western Ranch Supply

Package of 6 Reserved Level Tickets to the NILE Pro Rodeo or Ranch Rodeo

…and plenty more!

For a full list of auction items, please click here.