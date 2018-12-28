class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355954 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

2018 Ag News: A Year in Review – Friday Five

BY Alex Voichoskie | December 28, 2018
Friday Five - December 28, 2018

This year has come and gone, so Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie recap an entire year of agriculture news headlines in the latest edition of Friday Five by revisiting snippets of previous Friday Five episodes!

Which headlines stand out for you? In 2018, fake meat, excessive moisture and trade deals among MANY other topics made the ag news headlines.

STORIES:

5) Who Will Regulate ‘Fake Meat’?

4) Northeast NE Flooding in Late June

3) USDA Announces Trade Aid to Farmers

2) USMCA Replaces 24-Year-Old NAFTA

1) U.S. vs China Trade War Begins

