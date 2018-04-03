2018 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest

Consumer Promotion Education Committee with Nebraska Cattlemen would like to announce the 2018 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Competition that will be held June 6th at College Park Grand Island beginning at 1:00pm cst . The competition is targeted towards youth that are passionate about the beef industry.

The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14 – 24 years old, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. The two divisions, senior and collegiate, are judged on three different areas of the industry consisting of a mock consumer promotional event, mock media interview and an issues response.

Along with a scholarship from the Nebraska Cattlemen Research and Education Foundation the collegiate winner will have the opportunity to go on and compete at the National level.