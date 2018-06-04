Hosted by the International Meat Secretariat and U.S. Meat Export Federation, the 2018 World Meat Congress (WMC) is underway in Dallas, Texas through Friday, June 1, 2018. This is the world’s premier gathering of beef, pork, lamb and veal industry leaders—including producers, exporters, marketing specialists, policy analysts, economists and meat scientists—coming together to exchange ideas and experiences on key issues affecting the international meat and livestock sector, as well as global trade. Thank you to the Nebraska Corn Board for the sponsorship of the reports from the WMC…

Dan Halstrom, President & CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation talks about how buyers want a consistent product:

Dan Halstrom, President & CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation talks about the importance of the meeting:

Dawn Caldwell is Chairman of the Federation of State Beef Councils…she said its an honor to be among the 700 plus in attendance:

Former Chief Ag Negotiator Ambassador Darci Vetter talks about trade, its uncertainties & how agriculture can be used as a pawn:

Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue spoke on NAFTA & Trade: http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-4291

Mexico & Canada talk about the workings of NAFTA negotiations: http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-4292

National Pork Board President Terry O’Neel from Nebraska talks about the World Meat Congress & some markets they are looking at for pork exports:

Nebraska Corn Board Member Dave Bruntz talks about the work of the World Meat Congress & what it means to Nebraskan’s:

National Pork Board Member Ken Maschhoff talks about the importance of trade & some areas of the farm bill pork producers would like to see changed:

http://krvnam.streamon.fm/listen-pl-4317