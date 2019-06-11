2019 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest Winners

LINCOLN, NE (June 11, 2019) – The Nebraska Cattlemen’s NCW Consumer Promotion and Education committee is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest held June 4, in Columbus. The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunity for youth, ages 14 – 24 years old, to become spokespersons and future leaders for the beef industry. Seven contestants participated in the two divisions, senior and collegiate, which were judged upon three different areas of the industry consisting of a mock consumer promotional event, media interview and an issues response.

Winners included the following:

COLLEGIATE:

– 1st Sydni Lienemann, Princeton

– 2nd Anna Kobza, Lincoln

– 3rd Kelsey Phillips, Mullen

SENIOR:

– 1st Jennifer Sedlacek, Nehawka

– 2nd Rachel Smith, Osceola

– 3rd Gracie Pinckney, Bassett

The first-place winners of each division were awarded a cash prize and a custom belt buckle while all winners received a cash prize. The Beef Ambassador will be traveling Nebraska over the next year to promote Nebraska beef and help education students at ag to school programs. The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Foundation will be providing a scholarship to the winner of the collegiate division at the end of their term.

“We enjoy seeing each of the contestants as they compete in each of the categories, the contestants are great advocates for the beef industry”, stated Gina Hudson, NCW chair. “Thank you to the judges and volunteers that helped with this year’s Beef Ambassador contest.

The 2020 Beef Ambassador contest will be held during the Nebraska Cattlemen 2020 Midyear meeting. Contest information can be found at www.nebraskacattlemen.org.