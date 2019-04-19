LINCOLN — The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is proud to welcome participants in the 2019 Pork Leadership Program. Participants in the 2019 Pork Leadership Program are:

Aaron Holliday of Columbus, with Pillen Family Farms provides oversight to five nursery barns and six finishing barns, totaling 78,000 pigs.

Allison Zabel of Papillion, with PIC, works as a Customer Service Specialist to enter orders, organize transportation and provide support for customers.

Joel Kaelin, with DNA Genetics, is the lead officer for the Fairbury Nucleus, managing growth of pigs from farrow to finish.

Zachary Lubeck of Omaha, with Quality Pork International, works to negotiate raw materials prices and manage relationships with suppliers.

The 2019 Pork Leadership Program is comprised of four talented professionals. Each participant shares unique experiences that shape their perspective based on their particular career path as well as their personal involvements and interests.

Participants in the Pork Leadership Program will participate in six meetings and activities over the course of a year, where they will learn about various aspects of the pork and agriculture industries.

Participants in the Pork Leadership Program will learn more about:

Current and diverse pork production methods

Current research efforts to improve pork production as it relates to overall pig health and well-being

Current domestic issues and their impacts on the pork industry as it relates to economics and trade

Current policy and regulations being developed on the local, state, and national levels

Participants in the Pork Leadership Program will:

Interact with the general public and elected leaders and will serve as positive advocates for the pork industry

Define their personal leadership style and know how to work with different leadership styles in a group

Develop a working knowledge of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and other key organizations that agriculture groups can work with to broaden perspectives and build coalitions

The Pork Leadership Program was created to build awareness, interest, and involvement in the pork industry. Members will further develop their skills as leaders and will naturally emerge as the next wave of active and engaged members of committees and board members at the local, state, and national levels.

— Nebraska Pork Producers Association