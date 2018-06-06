class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315839 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

30th Annual World Pork Expo

BY Chad Moyer | June 6, 2018
National Pork Producers Council CEO Neil Dierks

 

 

NPPC President Jim Heimerl  –  and  –  NPPC Council on Global Affairs Nick Giordano

 

Terry O’Neel of Friend Nebraska is now the immediate past president of the National Pork Board.  He talks about the past year leading the organization and efforts that continue on behalf of the nation’s pork farmers…

 

National Pork Board VP of Domestic Marketing Jarrod Sutton discusses a promotion with Weber grills to promote the proper cooking temperature with pork.

 

National Pork Board VP of International Marketing Craig Morris on challenges and opportunities in pork exports…

 

Visit back for more reports from World Pork Expo!

 

 

