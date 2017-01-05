32 Lots to Sell in the AHA Mile High Night National Hereford Sale

The American Hereford Association Mile High Night National Hereford Sale is set for 6:30 p.m. MST, Friday, Jan. 13, on the Stadium Arena floor during the 111th National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Hereford breeders will offer 32 lots during the annual event including females, bulls and picks of the herd, pen and carload.

“The Mile High Night sale offers a superior selection of genetics from the top Hereford operations in North America and features a stout offering of bulls,” said Joe Rickabaugh, AHA director of field management and seedstock marketing. “The sale offers a set of bulls that can headline many programs, and the handpicked females offer some of the best genetics found in the Hereford business.”

Leading off the Mile High Night sale is the Lot 1 Foundation Female, BR Kate Rielle 5532 ET, donated by Barber Ranch, Channing, Texas. The proceeds of the foundation female will benefit the Hereford Youth Foundation of America “Growing a Lasting Legacy” campaign. Since its inception in 2008, $645,000 has been generated through the sale of the Lot 1 female to support youth leadership and education.

“A big ‘thank you’ goes to the Barber family for digging into the heart of their program and selecting one of their best heifers to highlight the Mile High Night sale,” said Amy Cowan, AHA director of youth activities and foundation. “We encourage buyers to bid on this female and support the future of Hereford youth.”

Sale cattle will be on display beginning at 5:30 p.m. directly behind the sale ring. Real-time bidding and a live video broadcast will also be available via LiveAuctions.TV.