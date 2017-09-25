class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261843 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

4-H members head to nationals

BY UW Extension, Goshen County | September 25, 2017
4H Goshen County members Kendall Haas, left, Calli Klein, Kash Isbell, Cora Frederick and Kylie Carson outside the Kellogg Arabian Horse Center in California. Courtesy Photo

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Goshen County  4-H members are preparing for competition in the 47th Annual Arabian Horse Judging contest held during the Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in Tulsa, Okla. on Oct. 27.

Kylie Carson, Cora Frederick, Kendall Haas, Kash Isbell and Calli Klein won the Champion Senior Team at this summer’s Wyoming State 4-H Horse Judging contest in Laramie. The team is coached by 4-H Volunteer, Mercedes Powers.

In an effort to offset the costs of their trip to Tulsa, the team will be selling raffle tickets for a “Go Pokes” basket which includes two tickets to the Cowboys vs. New Mexico football game on Oct. 28, $20 gift certificate to Heartland Embroidery, Wyo. drinking glasses and additional tailgate items.

Tickets are limited and cost $20 and can be purchased from the Horse Judgers. Tickets may also be purchased at the Extension Office. The drawing will be held on Oct. 13.

