4-H Public Speaking Contest will be at Dawson County Extension Office

The Dawson County 4-H Public Speaking Contest will be Monday, March 11, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Dawson County Extension Office, according to Andrea Nisley, Extension Educator.

The 4-H Public Speaking Contest will be divided into four divisions: Junior Division (8-10 year olds), Intermediate Division (11-13 year olds), Senior Division (14-18 year olds), and Radio PSA (Public Service Announcement) 8-18 years of age.

The highest individual in all three speech divisions will receive a radio, courtesy of Radio Station KRVN, Lexington, with cash awards for the top two PSA’s. The top three junior, intermediate, and senior speech individuals and PSA’s will earn the right to represent Dawson County in the District contest. Also awaiting the winning senior division individuals in the District Contest will be the honor to compete in the State Contest during the Nebraska State Fair. Scholarships and cash awards are presented by the Nebraska Rural Radio Association and Alice Doane and the late Ted Doane at the State level.

All Dawson County 4-H’ers may enter the contest. Details regarding the contest are available at the Dawson County Extension Office at 308-324-5501. The public is invited.