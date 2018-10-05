4S Goat Expo Offers Educational Seminar, Show and Sale October 13th and 14th in North Platte

4S Goat Expo to Offer Seminar Show and Sale October 13th and 14th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. The seminar will start promptly at 10:00 AM on October 13th.

Speakers and topics include:

Genetic Management for a Profitable Future – Richard Browning, Professor Goat Genetics, Tennessee State University, Nashville Tennessee

Selecting a Breeding Goat for Future Improvement – Doug Smith, Division Chair Animal Science/Ag Education, Judging Coach Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis

Genetic Selection for Your Seed Stock Operation – Richard Browning, Professor Goat Genetics, Tennessee State University, Nashville Tennessee

Management Suggestions from Experienced Producers ( Producers Panel)

Parasite Management – Cody Doubt, Merck Animal Health

Youth Goat Judging Contest (Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)

Famacha Training – Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator, North Platte Nebraska

Goat Show and Sale – Judge Doug Smith 60 lots have been consigned for sale

Custom Grazing Goats & Commercial Production – Heather Strawder, Dickens, Nebraska

Goats will check in Friday, October 12th from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday before 8:00 AM with the seminar starting at 10:00 AM. The show will start Sunday at 8:00 AM with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1:00 PM. The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. New this year is a Showmanship contest for youth. Sixty lots of goats including 12 bucks and 48 does have been consigned from three states. The breeds represented are Savanna & Boer.

For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/ or https://go.unl.edu/jtg5 by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/s4goatexpo/