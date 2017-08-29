class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256504 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

4S Goat Expo Offers Educational Seminar, Show and Sale October 7th and 8th in North Platte

BY Randy Saner, Extension Educator Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Counties | August 29, 2017
Home News Livestock
4S Goat Expo Offers Educational Seminar, Show and Sale October 7th and 8th in North Platte
2016 Champion Buck

4S Goat Expo to Offer Seminar Show and Sale October 7th and 8th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska.  The seminar will start promptly at 10:00 AM on October 7th.

Speakers and topics include:

  • Disease prevention in Goat Herds – Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education Center
  • Managing Parasite Pedigrees to Maximize Deworming Impacts – Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension Veterinarian, Great Plains Veterinary Education
  • Marketing Goats in Nebraska (important dates)  – Bronc & Melissa Nicholson, M & N Boer Goats,  Chadron, Nebraska
  • Famacha for Goats – Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator
  • Benefits of  Purchasing Quality Genetics – Lee Dana, Double D Boer Goats, Clay Center Nebraska
  • Youth Goat Judging Contest ( Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)
  • Goat Producer Panel – Goat Producer both new and experienced
  • Fitting Your Goat for Show and Sale  – Lee Dana, Double D Boer Goats, Clay Center Nebraska

Goats will check in Friday, October 6th from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday before 8:00 AM with the seminar starting at 10:00 AM.  The show will start Sunday at 8:00 AM with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show.  The sale will start at 1:00 PM.  The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska.

For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/  or http://go.unl.edu/0bot  by Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/4S-Goat-Expo-673122839426170/?fref=ts

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments