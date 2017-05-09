class="post-template-default single single-post postid-234722 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

ACE applauds Branstad’s confirmation as US Ambassador to China

BY ACE | May 9, 2017
Sioux Falls, SD – Brian Jennings, executive vice president of the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), issued the following statement on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee voice vote today confirming Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad as the U.S Ambassador to China:

“We’re grateful for the speedy confirmation of Terry Branstad by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. We believe as the new U.S. Ambassador to China, Branstad will capitalize on his longstanding relationship with the President of China to continue to drive global demand for ethanol and coproducts, as well as advise the Trump administration on trade policy reform for the U.S. ethanol industry. When it comes to export efforts, this industry is facing both global tailwinds and headwinds. We’re hopeful Branstad will help battle the headwind protectionist trade barriers being erected.”

 

