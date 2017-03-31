ACE leadership informs, congratulates member plants at annual meetings

Sioux Falls, SD–American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) member ethanol plants have been hosting annual meetings for their investors during the first half of the year. ACE executive vice president Brian Jennings has presented at many of these meetings, including Badger State Ethanol’s annual meeting Thursday in Wisconsin and Dakota Ethanol’s upcoming meeting in South Dakota on April 11, to congratulate member plants on their success and share opportunities and challenges ahead for the ethanol industry.

“I’m always grateful for the opportunity to meet with members and discuss the pressing opportunities and challenges facing the industry,” Jennings said. “Our plant members work hard to provide a meaningful return to local shareholders, and I’m honored to speak at their annual meetings to congratulate them for the operational and financial progress they’ve made.”

Earlier this year, Jennings attended the annual meetings of Cardinal Ethanol, Absolute Energy and Ace Ethanol. Industry updates under the Trump administration have been of interest during meetings this year.

Getting the Renewable Fuel Standard back on track under the new administration plays a critical role in driving the demand of homegrown biofuels, like ethanol, which has been one of the most effective ways to spur economic growth in rural America.

Regulatory reform to allow the sale of E15 year-round, in addition to streamlining the pathway for high-octane fuel such as blends from E25 to E40 and insisting on free and fair trade are other points made by Jennings at 2017 annual meetings. These topics were also brought to Members of Congress by a variety of ACE members during the organization’s ninth annual Washington, D.C., fly-in last week.

“Ethanol plants grow more efficient every day, which is a real testament to the folks who have dedicated their careers to innovation and to being wise stewards of their shareholder’s investments,” Jennings said. “These annual meetings serve as a great way for investors to not only learn of our member plant’s successes, but to understand what lies ahead for our industry’s future.”