Acting EPA Administrator to Visit Iowa State Fair

Acting Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler is expected to visit the Iowa State Fair. Few details regarding scheduling are available, but Wheeler’s visit is in response to a request by Iowa’s congressional delegation.

The letter, sent in July, asked Wheeler to travel to Iowa to learn more about ethanol and biodiesel, as Iowa leads the nation in production of the two. The Des Moines Register reports that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and others are likely to push Wheeler to restore renewable fuel demand lost through hardship waivers.

The waivers were granted by former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to a substantially increased number of refiners, a move the ethanol industry contends is costing demand and undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard volume requirements.