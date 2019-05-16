Adventure Camp about the Environment Welcomes Campers for 10th Year

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) are celebrating the 10th year of Adventure Camp about the Environment (ACE) June 16-19 at the State 4-H Youth Camp near Halsey, Nebraska.

Nebraska’s 23 NRDs encourage middle school students interested in the outdoors to sign up for this educational, action-packed camp. To qualify, students should have completed sixth, seventh or eighth grade in the 2018-2019 school year.

The four-day adventure camp provides students an opportunity to dive into different hands-on activities with a natural resources focus. Sessions educate youth on Nebraska’s water resources, wildlife, soil, trees, range and grasslands, outdoor cooking, technology and more. ACE Camp gets students outdoors to explore the world around them.

Campers also have the opportunity to tube the river, experience archery, zip line, build water rockets and much more. Expect students to have a better awareness of possible careers in natural resources by learning from professionals working to conserve them every day.

Fees and registration are $215/camper. The Upper Loup NRD offers several full-ride scholarships to the four-day camp, and registrants are encouraged to check with their local NRD on camp scholarships. To find out more information about ACE Camp, get a copy of a registration form or sign up for a scholarship, visit: www.upperloupnrd.org or call 308.645.2250. Registration deadline is May 31, 2019. Space is limited, so campers are encouraged to register early.