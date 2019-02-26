AEM Joins USMCA Coalition

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) president Dennis Slater issued the following statement today on AEM joining more than 200 organizations to form the USMCA Coalition:

“Ratifying the USMCA will guarantee North America’s manufacturing competitiveness and supports our industry’s nearly 1.5 million men and women working across the U.S. and Canada,” said Dennis Slater, president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). “Since the creation of NAFTA two decades ago, the U.S. economy, American workers, and our industry have benefited greatly from duty-free market access to our industry’s two largest export markets, Canada and Mexico. The ability to integrate supply chains across North America has helped make U.S. equipment manufacturers more competitive globally, which in turn has created hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs in the U.S. and Canada. That is why we are urging Congress to take quick action to ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).”

Equipment manufacturers also contribute $188 billion combined to the U.S. and Canadian economies. Canada is the largest export market for U.S. manufacturers of heavy equipment and a more than $10 billion per year export market for U.S. equipment manufacturers. Mexico is a more than $2 billion per year export market for U.S. equipment manufacturers.

The USMCA Coalition is a collection of over 200 organizations, including U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Farm Bureau Federation, and the National Association of Manufacturers, with an objective “to secure congressional approval of the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”