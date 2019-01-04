AFAN Names Steve Martin As Executive Director

Steve Martin has been named executive director of Lincoln-based AFAN (The Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska), effective January 15. The announcement was made by AFAN Board of Directors President Lori Luebbe.

Martin, from Firth, Nebraska, comes to AFAN from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, where he was agriculture promotion coordinator.

AFAN works with livestock producers and communities to promote the development and expansion of the agriculture industry in Nebraska. Martin’s experience fits AFAN’s mission ideally, according to Luebbe.

”We are excited to have Steve on board,”Luebbe said. “He has extensive experience in the specific area of livestock development to which AFAN is committed. Because of his previous experience with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, he already is familiar with AFAN’s mission and projects.”

Martin’s responsibilities at the Department of Agriculture included recruiting dairy, poultry and swine operations to build and grow in Nebraska, promoting and growing the Livestock Friendly County program, and advocating for livestock producers across the state.

“Throughout his career, Martin has built strong relationships with businesses and state agencies that work to grow agriculture in the state,” Luebbe said. “He has worked with all commodity groups, state senators and others involved in building the state’s agriculture economy. He is an excellent fit as our new executive director.”