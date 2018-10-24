Ag Co-ops Top List of Largest Cooperatives

Agricultural Co-ops top the nation’s list of largest cooperatives. The National Cooperative Bank this week released its annual NCB Co-op 100, listing the nation’s top 100 revenue-earning cooperative businesses.

The report shows that in 2017, these businesses posted revenue totaling approximately $214.4 billion. Minnesota-based CHS Inc. reported $31.9 billion in revenues in 2017 and maintained its first-place position on the list. Dairy Farmers of America, Land O’Lakes, Wakefern Food Corporation, and Associated Wholesale Grocers rounded out the top five. Charles Snyder, president and CEO of National Cooperative Bank, says that while the top 100 list is led by agriculture “

Cooperatives can be seen in just about every industry across America, including local food, finance, housing and energy.” 52 of the top 100 cooperatives are based in the agriculture industry. The NCB Co-op 100 remains the only annual report of its kind to track the profits and successes of cooperative businesses in the United States.