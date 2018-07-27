Ag Committee Leaders Meet to Discuss Farm Bill

Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts, Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, House Ag Chair Michael Conaway, and Ranking Member Collin Peterson met today about the farm bill conference. The meeting took place even though the Senate hasn’t voted to go to conference.

The Hagstrom Report says, “The Big Four,” as they’re sometimes called, issued a brief joint statement that didn’t mention any of the major differences between the two bills. The biggest differences between the two bills are the work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and payment limits.

The statement says, “We look forward to working together to get a farm bill done as quickly as possible and we’re committed to finding solutions to resolve the differences. We must keep working to provide American farmers and families with the certainty and predictability they need and deserve.”

An aide involved in the talks say the four have agreed to weekly phone calls, have begun discussing when they can meet in August and are committed to having a new farm bill in place by September 30.