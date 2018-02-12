Ag Committee Leaders Praise Bipartisan Budget Act

Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts says the Bipartisan Budget Act passed in both chambers of Congress benefits Americans in many ways. It avoids a government shutdown, raises military funding, contains disaster assistance for several states that were hit hard by natural disasters, and improves livestock assistance programs.

Roberts says, “In addition to disaster assistance for states hit hard by hurricanes, we’ve also improved livestock disaster programs to help producers recover from wildfires and other disasters.” More funds are available under the Emergency Assistance Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program. There’s also more money available under the Livestock Indemnity Program.

There’s also a revision of the LIP program that lets producers who had livestock injured during a natural disaster and sold for a diminished value can qualify for a payment. House Ag Committee Chair Michael Conaway says delegations from the two hardest-hit states of Florida and Texas worked very hard to get something put together to help their producers.

Conaway adds, “The relief includes vital improvements to standing disaster programs and addresses significant gaps in the safety net for cotton and dairy farmers.” He says they have more work to do on behalf of America’s farmers during the development of the 2018 farm bill.