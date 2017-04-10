Ag Leaders Meet with EPA Administrator

A coalition representing various agriculture groups recently met with leadership from the Environmental Protection Agency last week.

The Production Agriculture CEO Council, which includes CEO’s of the American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association and others, met with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and other EPA staff members. The agriculture leaders focused on topics important for agriculture, including expressing the importance of the Ag Liaison position at EPA.

The Coalition also talked with EPA staff about Renewable Fuels and providing certainty and predictability in the marketplace, the need for more timely decisions from EPA on registration and re-registration of crop protection products, and the need to reform the consultation process among EPA, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and National Marine Fisheries Service for required Endangered Species Act reviews of registrations and re-registrations of crop protection products.