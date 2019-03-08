Ag News Recap: Bale Fire Breaks Out in Kearney, NE – Friday Five

A semi driver hauling corn stalk bales through Kearney, Nebraska, noticed smoke coming from the trailer. NTV reported 30 firefighters responded to the call. Damage was estimated at $3,000.
Find those details and more in the latest edition of Friday Five.
OTHER STORIES:
- Rural Radio Network listeners share their calving photos with us.
- USDA announced additional steps to keep African Swine Fever from entering the United States.
- This week was International Women’s Week, and Friday is International Women’s Day. Nearly a third of our nation’s farmers are female.
- The trade gap with China reached an all-time high in 2018. The trade gap rose to $419 billion in 2018.