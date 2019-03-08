class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370842 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Ag News Recap: Bale Fire Breaks Out in Kearney, NE – Friday Five

BY RRN Staff | March 8, 2019
Friday Five - March 8, 2019

A semi driver hauling corn stalk bales through Kearney, Nebraska, noticed smoke coming from the trailer. NTV reported 30 firefighters responded to the call. Damage was estimated at $3,000.

Find those details and more in the latest edition of Friday Five.

OTHER STORIES:

  • Rural Radio Network listeners share their calving photos with us.
  • USDA  announced additional steps to keep African Swine Fever from entering the United States.
  • A hay fire broke out on Wednesday in Kearney, Nebraska causing an estimated $3,000 in damage.
  • This week was International Women’s Week, and Friday is International Women’s Day. Nearly a third of our nation’s farmers are female.
  • The trade gap with China reached an all-time high in 2018. The trade gap rose to $419 billion in 2018.
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
