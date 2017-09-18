Ag Organizations Support Northey, Ibach Nominations

More than 20 agriculture organizations recently sent a letter to the Senate Agriculture Committee expressing support for Department of Agriculture Nominees Bill Northey and Greg Ibach.

The letter, initiated by the National Association of Wheat Growers, urged the committee to advance the nominations to the full Senate for consideration. President Donald Trump has nominated Northey, the current Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, to serve as the USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

Trump also nominated Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Ibach to serve as the USDA Undersecretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. The letter, sent to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts and Ranking Democrat Debbie Stabenow, calls both a “worthy candidate” for the nominated positions.