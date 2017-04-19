class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229907 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Ag Science Expo At Raising Nebraska on April 29

BY IANR News | April 19, 2017
Courtesy of UNL

In celebration of the Nebraska Science Festival, Raising Nebraska and Nebraska Extension are hosting an Ag Science Expo April 29 from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly expo will be at Raising Nebraska, which is located in the Nebraska Building on the Nebraska State Fairgrouds, 501 E Fonner Park Rd., Grand Island.

Expo attendees will get the opportunity to engage and interact with science. They will see new technology and challenges up close while solving problems.  Educational sessions include:

  • 3-D Sand: Understand topography maps by playing in the sand
  • Nutrients for Soil: Discover the nutrients that help plants grow
  • Electric Flower: Build a circuit to make a flower glow
  • Print your Fix: Design and print solutions to a problem
  • Laparoscopic Surgery: Designing a tool to conduct surgery
  • Code your Name: Use binary code to make a name bracelet

Family and youth clubs are encouraged to register. All ages are welcome, but the recommended age to participate is 8 year olds and older. To register for the expo, visit http://go.unl.edu/agscienceexpo.

