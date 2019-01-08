Ag Tech Conference Announces Precision Ag Speakers for Jan. 17-18 in Junction City

Producers, tech companies and university specialists among presenters

COLBY, Kan. — The Kansas Ag Research and Technology Association (KARTA) and K-State Research and Extension have announced the speaker lineup for the 22nd Annual Kansas Ag Tech Conference, taking place Jan. 17-18, 2019 in Junction City, Kansas. The annual two-day event is popular among precision ag producers, applicators, and industry brands because of its unique format that creates lively discussions among efficiency-conscious farmers in the state of Kansas. Presentations at this year’s conference include:

Savannah Crossman – Soybean Growers Association & Advanced Ag Alliance"Variable Rate Corn Seeding, Lessons Learned & Future Visions"

Justin Heath – Smart Ag – "It Has Arrived: Farm-Ready Autonomous Tractor Technology"

Ajay Sharda – Kansas State University Agricultural Engineering – "Planter Down-Force Systems: Engineering and Agronomic Considerations"

Kevin Heikes – IN10T – "Farmer Centered Innovations – The Solution to Better Innovation and Faster Adoption"

Bruce Erickson – Purdue University – "Precision Ag Technology Adoption – Looking Back, Looking Forward"

Joe Luck – University of Nebraska – "Multi-Hybrid Planting: Lessons From On-Farm Trials – What Works and Will it Pay?"

More information for each of the speakers can be found on KARTA’s website at www.KARTAonline.org. The conference will also include a rapid fire Q&A with members of the K-State faculty and presentations from KARTA’s recent grant recipients as they present findings from their on-farm research trials. Industry partners will also be there to exhibit and provide updates on the latest agricultural technology in the private sector.

“I’ve been attending the conference for over a decade, and have been on the board of directors for KARTA for much of that time. This event is popular because only KARTA provides a balance of academic and industry ag tech information, but in a casual environment that facilitates more interaction and more camaraderie,” says Tyler Rider of Ness City, Kansas. “We also provide a subsidized student rate that connects the future of our industry and brings new ideas and new life into the conversation.”

Funds generated through KARTA’s association dues and conference registrations are used to provide on-farm research grants and instructional workshops throughout the year. Registration for the two-day conference is $275 including all meals and refreshments for both days. Guests can also take advantage of a $50 discount on their conference admission if they purchase a 2019 KARTA membership during checkout. For more information or to get signed up, visit www.KARTAonline.org. And be sure to follow KARTA on Facebook and Twitter. This year’s event hashtag is #KARTA2019.

For more information visit www.karta-online.org or contact Lucas Haag, K-State Northwest Research Extension Center at 785-462-6281