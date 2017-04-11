Aggie Rodeo places three at Brookings

Brookings, S.D. – Aggie Rodeo from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture took seven student athletes to the spring season opener and ended with three in the final placings.

The NCTA team competed Friday and Saturday at Brookings where the host team was South Dakota State University.

Aggie Lexus Kelsch of McLaughlin, S.D., and her horse, Tigger, won the long round of the Jackrabbit Stampede, with a time of 13.46.

She leads the Great Plains Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Tom Percival of Oxford and Trey Baum of Elgin paired for the Aggie’s in the team roping and won third in the long round with a time of 9.1 seconds, third in the short round Saturday night and finished third in the average.

Other Aggie competitors were Trevor Ginkens of Harrison in tie down roping and team roping, Erica Mowery of Middleburg, Pennsylvania, in barrel racing, Cash Talamantez of Oshkosh in tie down roping and team roping, and Nate Letcher of Hay Springs in team roping.

The next rodeo action is April 14-15 hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

“The team did well in Brookings. We are excited to get back on the road this weekend in Lincoln,” said Coach Taylor Rossenbach. “We will have nine students competing in Lincoln.”

