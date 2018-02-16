Aggies offer weekend horse clinic

CURTIS, Neb. – Spectators can stop by a reining and horsemanship clinic in Curtis this weekend as college students gain tips on working with their equine counterparts.

Professional clinician Sherman Tegtmeier of Blair, Neb., will be working with equine students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, said Professor Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA Ranch Horse Team coach and animal science professor.

Tegtmeier makes an annual clinic available to the college’s students to supplement their training in horsemanship and riding. Sessions are in the indoor heated arena of the NCTA Livestock Teaching Center.

“We have mostly students for this clinic but it is open to 4-H riders and people from outside of the campus including our alumni,” Hergenreder added. “They gain excellent instruction from one of the best trainers in the business for a nominal hourly fee.”

NCTA’s equine program has steadily advanced in enrollment and academic opportunities. In the past six years, Hergenreder said the number of students going into industry equine management at production or performance facilities has increased.

Clinic activities this weekend begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Riders who wish to monitor the full day will be asked to register and pay for admission.

Short-term spectators are welcome to stop by and learn more about the NCTA program and meet Professor Hergenreder and the Aggie Ranch Horse team members.

Additional details on NCTA equine programs are available by calling 1-800-3-CURTIS or see https://ncta.unl.edu/equine- industry-management.