Agricultural Education Teachers Receive Awards

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is working to keep agricultural educators in Nebraska classrooms by awarding 16 Nebraska agricultural education teachers $14,750 toward their student loans.
“All 16 teachers show a continued commitment to teaching agriculture in Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We’re very proud to be a part of supporting those who have a strong passion to teach agriculture, and we’re seeing that payoff as the number of schools that offer agriculture education and FFA here in Nebraska continues to grow,” she continued.
Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their contributions.
The 16 recipients of the scholarships are:
- Evey Choat, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School
- Reed Kraeger, Elwood Public Schools
- Miranda Paitz, Cambridge Public School
- Kathleen Cullinan, Kearney High School
- Hannah Horak, Shelton Public School
- Lacey Peterson, Riverside Public School
- Tyler Schindler, Omaha Bryan High School
- Wade Overturf, Wisner-Pilger Jr./Sr. High School
- Nicole D’Angelo, Seward Public School
- Shauna Roberson, Garden County Schools
- Morgan Schwartz, Stanton High School
- Victoria Armstrong, Maywood Public School
- Jesse Bower, Sutton Public School
- Justin Nollette, Sandhills Public School
- Casey Carriker, Raymond Central Public School
- Samantha Jensen, Bertrand-Loomis Public School